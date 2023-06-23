Friday's Friend: Magnolia

HSWM is turning 140 this Sunday!

Can you believe we've been in the West Michigan community serving pets in need for 140 years?!

HSWM was organized in 1883 by a group of citizens who wanted to help abused, neglected, and homeless animals. This compassionate group housed the animals in their homes and vet clinics until the first shelter was built in 1944, and we've been growing and improving ever since.

Help us celebrate our 140th Birthday Party on June 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.! This family-friendly event will feature games, a bounce house, face painting, and of course, cake and ice cream. It’s this weekend so grab your tickets here.

Birthday Adoption Special!

All adult dogs and cats are fee-waived during the event and puppies are $140!

Kitten Season

Kitten season is a time of both excitement and challenge for animal shelters and rescue organizations. As the days grow warmer, countless litters of kittens are born, adding to the already overwhelming population of homeless cats. While these tiny bundles of fur bring joy and happiness, they also place immense strain on resources, space, and staffing. Shelters across the country are working tirelessly to find loving homes for these vulnerable kittens, but we need help. Whether you can foster, adopt, or support the shelter through donations and volunteering, your involvement can make a significant impact during this critical time. You can learn more about how to get involved at hswestmi.org or on our Facebook page.

Calling all fosters!

We need you to open your home to some overnight guests! Become a foster!

Become a foster and offer a safe and loving environment to animals in need. Being out of a shelter is critical, especially for young, vulnerable animals.

Fostering allows you to witness firsthand the incredible transformation of animals as they heal and grow.

To learn more, visit hswestmi.org/foster. You can make a huge difference in the lives of animals in need.