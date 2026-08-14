Friday's Friend: Lyra

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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Lyra

Dog Training Classes:

The next round of obedience classes begin in September! HSWM's classes work with pets and their owners that isn't just basic cues, but safe socializing, house training, chewing, barking, play biting, and other behavior concerns.

Classes are offered for dogs of all ages and skill levels, and meetings are once a week for six weeks. Any dog adopted from the shelter gets $25 off any course.

Visit hswestmi.org/obedience-classes to register.

Free Cat Adoptions:

Free cat adoption days will be held August 15 and 16, where all cats six months and older will have their adoption fees waived!

The event is part of The Rescue Effect, an ASPCA campaign helping shelters get more pets into loving homes and creating space to help even more animals in need.

View all of the adoptable cats at hswestmi.org/adoptablecats.

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