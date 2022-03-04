Friday's Friend: Lydia

Featured Pet: Lydia

Today’s pet of the week is big and beautiful! Lydia may be a big girl at nearly 100lbs, but don't let her size scare you! She's had a rough start to life, so she's actually the big scaredy-cat and prefers to take things slow when meeting new people. She has gotten along with senior dogs in the past, but she'd definitely prefer to be your only baby--furry or otherwise!

Being in the shelter is a really stressful environment for Lydia, so she'd love to get out of her kennel and find a quiet home to call her own. She's hoping with a loving owner who will let her settle in at her own pace, help her feel safe, and build up her confidence! If you'd like to adopt Lydia, visit hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.

Paws, Claws & Corks

The tenth annual Paws, Claws & Corks is March 9, and HSWM can’t wait to see you all in person at 6 p.m. in the Devos Ballroom! Wear your best formal or cocktail attire to celebrate the life-saving work of HSWM all year long. Purchase your tickets to join HSWM and treat yourself to the opportunity to sip on samples of fine wines and microbrews, enjoy tastes of Grand Rapids’ best restaurants, and bid on exciting packages and adventures!

If you’d like to get a head start on silent auction bidding, you can peruse all of the packages online on Friday, March 4, and your last chance to purchase tickets is Monday, March 7. Purchase your tickets today and learn more at pawsclawsandcorks.com.

PCC Restaurant Partners

Speaking of tastes in Grand Rapids, HSWM is excited to announce all of the fantastic restaurants that will be participating in this year’s event!

They'll be featuring tastes from Noco Provisions, Two Scotts Barbecue, Furniture City Creamery, Shaker & Swine, Big O's pizza, Citysen Lounge, Cannonsburg Village, The Sovengard, and Palio Grand Rapids.

You won't want to miss out on all these restaurants have to offer–plus the wineries and breweries offering a wide selection of drinks to sample–so purchase your tickets at pawsclawsandcorks.com.

PCC Sponsors

HSWM couldn’t put on this amazing event without sponsors, so they’d like to extend a warm, heartfelt thank you to the teams at Meijer, Pet Supplies Plus, Fox Subaru, and Animal Emergency Hospital for their incredible support of their mission and this great event. All of the proceeds from this event will go toward supporting the animals in HSWM care, so make sure to purchase your tickets today at pawsclawsandcorks.com.

Sponsored by MSUFCU