Friday's Friend: Lucy

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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Lucy

Lucy is six years old and full of love! She loves going on walks, being outside, and car rides! She has lived well with other dogs and children, and is able to be around cats as well.

Picture Paw-fect Billboard Competition:

Do you want to see your pet on a billboard? HSWM's "Picture Paw-fect" billboard fundraiser allows residents to win the chance of a private pet photoshoot for the chance of your pet to be featured on a billboard in West Michigan!

The winner is determined on which pet raises the most money. One dollar equals one vote from now until August 28, with voters donating directly to your pet's page.

Interested applicants can learn more on HSWM's website.

Adult dog fosters needed:

HSWM is seeking fosters for adult dogs! Fostering is free and for a limited time of one to ten weeks, and all vet care, supplies, and training is provided for free.

While all homes are acceptable, the greatest need is for "unicorn" fosters, who are foster homes with no other pets or children.

Learn more and apply today at hswestmi.org/foster.

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