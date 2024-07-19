Friday's Friend: Lucy

Billboard Competition

Do you want your pet on a billboard?

Join the Picture Paw-fect billboard competition to showcase YOUR beloved pet! Register your pet for just $10 and rally your friends to start voting! Each vote costs $1, and the pet with the most votes will win a private photo shoot and be featured on a Humane Society of West Michigan billboard in Grand Rapids!

You can register multiple pets and they will appear together on one billboard- each pet registered will be an additional $10. Create your fan page and get started! The competition is open from July 18 to August 29.

Empty the Shelters still going on!

Thanks to BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters event, all animals six months and older are fee reduced to only $25! All cats, dogs, rabbits, and guinea pigs can find their forever homes at a discounted rate!

We still have a few open spots for our Humane Education Camps:

Did you miss out on the initial sign-up for our Humane Education summer camps? Do not worry! We have a few openings left, and would love to have your child (ages 5-15) join us! Visit our website hswestmi.org for more information.

