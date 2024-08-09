Friday's Friend: Liner

Billboard Competition

Do you want your pet on a billboard?

Join the Picture Paw-fect billboard competition to showcase YOUR beloved pet! Register your pet for just $10 and rally your friends to start voting! Each vote costs $1, and the pet with the most votes will win a private photo shoot and be featured on a Humane Society of West Michigan billboard in Grand Rapids!

You can register multiple pets and they will appear together on one billboard- each pet registered will be an additional $10. Create your fan page and get started! The competition is open now through to August 29.

Humane Hustle Launches Next Week!

We are beyond excited to announce that we will be launching Humane Hustle this upcoming week. This event is at Cannonsburg Ski Area on November 9, and a 5K trail run with a fun bun walk! Make sure to sign up on hswestmi.org.

We need donations!

This week, our dogs require wet food and chewy treats! If you want to donate, visit our Amazon wishlist for everything our dogs need! Thank you for the generous donations, our dogs appreciate it greatly!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok