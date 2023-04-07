Friday's Friend: Lily

Featured Pet: Lily

Meet Lily! Sweet little miss Lily is a super cute 3-month-old puppy looking for a loving furever home.

We’re never sure of the breeds of the pets in our care since they’re all rescues, but we can guarantee she and her siblings, Little Dan and Little Ann, are 100% cute! All three of these puppies will be available to adopt today when we open at noon, so swing by if you want to adopt Lily or her two friends! Puppies (which we consider 5 months or younger) are $325 to adopt, which includes their initial health check and vaccines, a microchip, and their spay and neuter surgery. We do adopt all of our pets out on a first-come-first-serve basis, so stop by ASAP to have your pick of the litter!

To view all of our adoptable animals, visit our website at hswestmi.org.

HSWM Has New Hours

We’re happy to announce that as of this week, we’ve got brand new hours!

Starting this week, both our Adoption and Admitting Departments will be open at the same time every week! To help increase access to both adoptions and animal services, you can now visit us anytime during our new hours: Tuesday - Friday from 12 pm-7 pm, and Saturday from 11 am-4 pm.

We look forward to seeing you soon!

Make A Dog’s Day

Do you love dogs? Looking for ways to get active as the weather warms up? Sign up for our Dog's Day Out program!

Dog's Day Out is a wonderful opportunity for members of the public to take our shelter dogs out of their kennels and on an adventure. Whether it's going to the park, going for a ride, or grabbing a puppucino, the choice is up to you! Pro-tip, weekend slots fill up fast–so book your slot well ahead of time, or make some time during the week instead!

Sign up to make a shelter pup’s day by taking them out on the town at hswestmi.org/not-regularly-scheduled-volunteer.html.

Kitten Season

Or maybe you love cats! The first kittens of the season are starting to roll in, and we're going to be talking a lot about 'kitten season' in the coming months, but some of you may be wondering, "What is kitten season?"

Kitten Season, otherwise known as feline breeding season, takes place during warm months (typically March through October, but varies across the country), and many shelters experience the bulk of their cat and kitten intake during this time--including us! Not only are we accepting large amounts of felines during this time, but we also find ourselves with lots of litters of bottle-baby kittens without their mothers, tiny newborns who require round-the-clock bottle feeding and care. We aren't able to provide this type of care in our shelter environment, which is where YOU come in! Sign up to become a kitten foster this season, and save the lives of these little ones who need you! OR if you can’t foster at the moment, donate some wet kitten food to us to help support our little ones instead!

Learn more about fostering and how you can get involved on our website at hswestmi.org/foster.html.