Friday's Friend: Lance

Last Sunday Bridge Street Market adoption event

Last Sundays at Bridge Street Market are back! Join them on Sunday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as Bridge Street Market continues their summer outdoor market series!

They have a stellar line-up of local artists, makers, food trucks and more that will be set up outside our garage doors.

Open Spots for our Obedience Classes!

A well-mannered, socialized dog is a joy to live with. Teaching helps you and your dog communicate, ensuring that he/she becomes a well-behaved family member. Our classes address not just basic cues but socializing, house training, chewing, barking, play biting and other behavior concerns.

Our teaching method is based on kindness and respect. We use positive reinforcement such as praise, toys, playtime or treats to motivate, reward and correct behaviors.

At HSWM, we offer a wide variety of canine courses for you and your dog's needs. To learn about each of these unique opportunities visit our website hswestmi.org

Humane Hustle Launches Next Week!

We are beyond excited to announce that we will be launching Humane Hustle this upcoming week. This event is at Cannonsburg Ski Area on November 9th , 2024, and a 5K trail run with a fun bun walk! Make sure to sign up on our website hswestmi.org

Billboard Competition

Do you want your pet on a billboard?

Join the Picture Paw-fect billboard competition to showcase YOUR beloved pet! Register your pet for just $10 and rally your friends to start voting! Each vote costs $1, and the pet with the most votes will win a private photo shoot and be featured on a Humane Society of West Michigan billboard in Grand Rapids!

You can register multiple pets and they will appear together on one billboard- each pet registered will be an additional $10. Create your fan page and get started! The competition is open from July 18 to August 29.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok