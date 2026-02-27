Friday's Friend: Kiwi the Bunny!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Every Friday, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Kiwi

Kiwi is an 8-month old bunny looking for a home! Learn more about him and upcoming events like the Humane Society's fundraiser "Paws Claws and Corks." The shelter has gone under a revamp with updated mission statements and more. 2026 is going to be an exciting year!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok