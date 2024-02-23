Friday's Friend: Kiska

Paws, Claws, and Corks Tickets are live!:

Join HSWM for a evening of glamour and goodwill as we celebrate the magic that happens when compassion meets community. Paws, Claws, and Corks has become the largest fundraiser for the Humane Society of West Michigan each year, bringing together animal lovers, philanthropists, and community leaders to make a difference in the lives of our four-legged companions.

To purchase tickets, please visit PawsClawsandCorks.com.

February 28th- Biggby Coffee Fundraiser

To our coffee-loving animal welfare supporters, we are asking you to grab a coffee and/ or treat at the Standale Biggby location to help us raise funds for the animals at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Volunteer Registration Open

Are you looking to walk shelter dogs, socialize with kitties and small critters, or even fold some laundry? HSWM volunteer registration opens up on March 1, and they are looking for animal-loving people around West Michigan to help the animals in their care.

For more information visit our website hswestmi.org and head to the "Get Involved" tab.