Friday's Friend: Kirby

Featured Pet: Kirby Age: 2

National Volunteer Appreciation Week

It’s National Volunteer Appreciation Week!

As a 105(c3) non-profit animal shelter, there is no way we could do all of the good work that we do without our amazing volunteers! Volunteers are integral in making sure our animals receive enrichment, matching adopters with their perfect fur-iends, fostering pets until they're adopted, and even helping out with tasks around the building. From all of us at the Humane Society of West Michigan, thank you to our volunteers for everything you do!

Heartworm Awareness

April is also Heartworm Awareness Month, do you know how heartworm spreads and infects your pets?

Heartworms are transferred by mosquito bites from one infected pet to the next. Once bitten by an infected mosquito, the larvae mature and live in an animal’s heart and lungs, causing all sorts of issues for your beloved pet, from trouble breathing, all the way to life-threatening infection. Cats are also susceptible to heartworm, so it's especially important to make sure all of your pets are protected!

Heartworm Clinic

If you’re struggling financially to afford preventative Heartworm care, HSWM is here to help! Next Tuesday, April 25th, from 3-5pm, we'll be hosting an onsite Heartworm Clinic to help you make sure your pups are heartworm free!

For just $10, we will be performing heartworm tests and giving out 6 months of heartworm prevention as well! Bring your ID, proof of government assistance, and no more than 3 dogs with you. Spots are limited so sign-up is required! To register, email Ashley, our Director of Community Programs at adahl@hswestmi.org