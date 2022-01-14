Friday's Friend: Kimmy Gibbler

This week’s Pet of the Week is a cutie patootie, Kimmy Gibbler!

Kimmy has been through so much in her two years of life, but she never lets anything get her down! Kimmy has had a rough past and has the scars to show it, but despite that, she still has so much love to give. Kimmy has loved spending time in her foster home, but she's holding out hope she'll find her forever home soon!

If you'd like to learn more about Kimmy, visit hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.

Dining for Dough

Join HSWM for our Dining for Dough fundraiser at Pietro's Italian Restaurant in Grand Rapids, on January 19, to help the animals in our care!

Beginning at 5 p.m., enjoy a delicious meal, drinks, and a fun evening all while helping a great cause! In order to support their mission, you must mention Humane Society of West Michigan to your server. Once you do, 10% of all sales made that evening will go to support pets in need at HSWM.

Pet Art by Dino Benvenuti

HSWM is excited to announce that the fundraiser with long-term partner and incredibly talented local artist, Dino Benvenuti is still going strong. Dino creates custom portraits of beloved pets to cherish for a lifetime. Buy a pet portrait for yourself, your mom, your neighbor, or anyone with a pet they love, and for every painting sold during the month of January, Dino is donating $10 to pets in need at HSWM.

Use the code ‘LUV4HSWM’ on his Etsy page, and you’ll also receive 20% off! You can find his shop at Etsy.

Winter Safety

Winter storms don’t show any sign of slowing down, so it’s important to make sure that you and your pets are prepared for low temperatures and icy conditions! The ASPCA advises reducing the number of times you bathe your dog, as the air in our houses gets dryer when we crank the heat, and over-bathing can cause skin irritation.

Also, be sure to protect your pup when going for a walk! Use pet booties or paw-protector salves to protect your pup’s paws from the cold, as well as salt and toxic ice-melts and anti-freezes. Keep your pets warm by allowing them to wear their winter fur with pride, and dogs with shorter coats, sweaters, and jackets can help keep your pet cozy.

Some northern breed dogs may be the exception to the rule, but for the most part, if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them! Take shorter walks and make sure you and your pet bundle up. Stay warm and safe out there!

