Friday's Friend: Kimmy

Featured Pet: Kimmy Gibbler Age: 4 years old

Meet Kimmy Gibbler! This sweet girl has been cared for longer than any other pet, she came to us April 2022, so over a year ago, and after waiting patiently for over 400 days, we aren't sure why she hasn't been adopted yet!

Kimmy is the best girl, well-behaved and loyal, and the *queen* of playing fetch. She will play fetch for as long as you let her! Kimmy is also a total cuddle bug, she’s so sweet and even likes kids! She's currently living in a foster home with Jordan here, but it’s really sad that she hasn't found her forever home yet, so please help us find Kimmy a family to call her own!

You can adopt Kimmy Gibbler by going to our website and filling out an adoption survey for her at hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.

Long-Stay Pets

Speaking of long-stay pets, we have several at the shelter who would LOVE to find a home!

If you're looking to adopt, (besides Kimmy Gibbler, of course) Britney Ears and John are the two other pets that have been with us for the longest amount of time, so please come meet them! All three of these pups are FEE-WAIVED to adopt so that the cost of adoption isn’t a barrier between them and their perfect family. We take great care of these animals at the shelter, but the best thing ever for them would be to find a home to call their own!

You can learn all about Kimmy Gibbler, Britney Ears, and John on our website at hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.

We Need Fosters For Adult Pets

If you aren't able to adopt at the moment, consider fostering for HSWM instead!

Many of our adult animals specifically, both dogs AND cats, need temporary homes until they find forever placement. Staying at a shelter is especially stressful for adult pets, and fostering adult animals is super easy, as a lot of them just want a place to relax and get attention. It’s an incredibly rewarding experience, and you can make a huge impact on the lives of pets that need you. When you foster with HSWM, all of the supplies and medical care are provided for you, and you'll also have a great support system along the way!

Join our foster family today by visiting our website at hswestmi.org/foster, and filling out the foster survey there!

Support our Foster Program

If you can't adopt or foster, consider donating to support our foster program! Monetary donations are always so impactful, or you can donate some of our foster wishlist items so that we can send animals to foster with the supplies they need!

We are especially in need of Dog beds (we don't have any to send to foster with our pups!), handheld nebulizers (you can get them on Amazon, these are for sick kitties or dogs!), and kitten fostering supplies like warming discs, kitten formula, and cat scratchers.

You can view our full foster wishlists on our website as well at hswestmi.org/wish-list.