Friday's Friend: Kennedy

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Every Friday, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Kennedy

Kennedy is three months old and has a known history of living with other dogs.

New Summer Hours

HSWM will be open on Sundays from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. beginning June 7! For those looking to view adoptable animals during the week, their regular hours are Tuesday through Friday from 12 to 7 P.M. as well as Saturdays from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Dog Training Classes Start June 1

The next round of obedience classes for dogs begins June 1. Classes are offered for dogs of all ages and skill levels, meeting one night per week for six weeks.

Register today on the shelter's website.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok