Friday's Friend: Kelly

Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is quickly approaching, and HSWM can’t wait to join in on this global day of giving in just two weeks on Tuesday, November 29.

Any donations given to HSWM to support pets and their mission on this important day will be matched, thanks to Chow Hound and two anonymous donors, up to $25,000 to DOUBLE the positive impact on animals in need.

HSWM also has a surprise planned for any donors that give $50 or more.

Apparel Fundraiser

Looking to buy a unique Christmas gift for the animal lover in your life? Grab them a limited edition HSWM apparel featuring our brand new line-art design from Bonfire!

There are multiple colors and styles available, from t-shirts to hoodies, so there's bound to be something your giftee will enjoy! Shipping takes about 2 weeks and supply is limited, so shop today to have everything delivered in time for the holidays.

Plus, all of the proceeds will go to support the animals in HSWM care, so you can spend guilt-free! Buy yours at bonfire.com.

Lenderink Tree Farm

Join HSWM on Sunday, November 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Lenderink Tree Farm to kick off the holiday season!

While searching for the perfect Christmas tree or beautiful festive décor, get a head start on holiday shopping with the Humane Society of West Michigan!

They will be selling some awesome HSWM apparel and fundraising to support the animals in their care.

