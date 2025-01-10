Friday's Friend: Keith

Keith is a pure-bred German Shepard who has spent over a year inside the Humane Society of West Michigan. He has a lot of love to give, as you can see by the number of kisses he gives Todd, and is ready to be the only fur-child of a loving and active family!

January Youth Programs are open!

January 25th is a big day! HSWM has Camp Caturday, Pup Club, Tales to Tails, and Junior Volunteers Club! Camp Caturday and Pup Club's theme of the month will be Helping Out at Home With Your Cat/Dog!

To sign up for Camp Caturday, Pup Club, or Junior Volunteers Club, register here: https://form.jotform.com/HSWM/fallwinter-youth-sessions [form.jotform.com]

To sign up for Tales to Tails, register here: https://form.jotform.com/HSWM/talestotails [l.facebook.com]

Community Vaccine Clinic: Monday, January 13

At HSWM, it is critical to us to help our underserved community members, and ensure that we help families keep their pets in their home. One way we like to do this is by hosting community vaccine clinics to get our community members' pets vaccinated, microchipped, and preventatives against fleas/ticks/heartworm.

If you are interested in our clinics, visit hswestmi.org/vaccine-clinics and please make an appointment and read through the requirements.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok