Friday's Friend: Julia

Featured Pet: Julia

Meet Julia! If you're looking for a young, fun, energetic pup, Julia may be the perfect fit! This little lady is getting tired of shelter life, and is hoping to find her furever family soon! Julia loves to go for walks, play with toys, and do zoomies in the yard--but the way to this puppy's heart is through treats--she loves snacks!

Julia has made friends with the dogs in her previous home and might enjoy a furry friend or two to play with. Julia is a smart pup with endless amounts of energy and would love to find an adopter who is looking for a young, active dog to train and bond with. If you’re interested in giving sweet Julia a home, please visit our website at hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.

Bark in the Dark 2021

Bark in the Dark 2021 is just a month away! All proceeds from this family & dog-friendly 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk benefit animals in need at Humane Society of West Michigan! The event also features family-fun activities, including balloon animals and face painting, a pup-arazzi photo booth, and a beer tent featuring local beer, wine, & hard cider. The Independent Bank dog costume contest is also back, so start planning your pup's costume now!

Purchase your tickets today through our website at hswestmi.org/bark!

Kibble Konnection Distribution Days

Times are tough, and if you're struggling to get enough money together to make sure your pets are fed, and HSWM wants to help! They'll be hosting twice-monthly Kibble Konnection Distribution Days, where you can stop by the shelter to pick up a bag of dry kibble for your pup.

Upcoming dates are September 7 from 4 - 7 p.m. and September 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Learn more by contacting the Community Resource Coordinator at communityresource@hswestmi.org.

Freaking Out Fido

Is your dog sensitive to noise? Clings to you like Velcro? Afraid of people, new places, and the car? Then you should sign up for our Freaking Out Fido Seminar.

Learn how to recognize the subtle and not-so-subtle ways your dog is trying to say "help me." They explain methods of calming your dog and ways to teach him to be brave. This is a practical guide for you and your freaking out Fido. The next seminar will be held this Saturday, September 4 from 1 - 4 p.m.

Sign up at hswestmi.org/seminars.