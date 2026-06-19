Friday's Friend: J'Quailyn

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Every Friday, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: J'Quailyn

J'Quailyn is a sweet and adaptable eight-month-old dog looking for her forever family. She may be a little cautious when meeting new people or exploring new places, but she warms up quickly and enjoys making new friends. J'Quailyn has done well living with another dog in the shelter and appears social and tolerant around other canines.

While she has no history of living with cats or children, she may do well with polite, respectful kids who can help her build confidence at her own pace. If you're looking for a gentle, friendly companion with lots of love to give, J'Quailyn could be the perfect match!

Free Adoptions and Carnival

2026 marks HSWM's 143rd birthday, marking over 400,000 animals cared for across West Michigan. Members of the public and dogs are invited to the shelter's birthday party and carnival on June 27 from 12 to 3 P.M.! The event is held at the shelter and offering free adoptions for animals six months and older!

Tickets are required for purchase online.

HSWM needs adult dog fosters!

Foster families provide temporary homes for animals while they recover from an injury or illness, gain weight, mature, or for moms nursing a litter. Families and individuals willing to open their homes are always welcome, especially "unicorn fosters", where residents have no other pets or children in the home.

The length of a foster stay ranges from one to ten weeks and all essential items including food and vet care for animals is provided by the shelter. Learn more at hswestmi.org/foster.

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