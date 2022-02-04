Friday's Friend: Jess

Featured Pet: Jess

Meet Jess! This independent girl is looking for a place where she can relax, unwind, and enjoy the comforts of a loving home. She would love to find a family where she can be your only feline friend and an owner who will let her come out of her shell at her own pace. Once she is settled in, Jess is super sweet and enjoys naps on laps, window watching, and is a lovely coworker. She'll keep your paperwork nice and warm! She's loved lounging in her foster home but is hoping to find a home to call her own soon.

To learn more about Jess, visit hswestmi.org/adoptablecats.

‘Swipe Right on Love’ Valentine’s Day Adoption Special

Looking for love in all the wrong places? Tired of dating apps and scrolling Tinder mindlessly? Why not swipe right on one of HSWM's adoptable pets!

Valentine's Day is just two weeks away, and this year they're celebrating with the 'Swipe Right on Love' adoption special! All of the adult animals in our care will be just $14 to adopt on Monday, February 14, from 1 to 7 p.m.

HSWM is going to be open on a Monday, just for this special event, so mark your calendars and don't miss out on your chance to find love!

Become a PETS Network Foster

The PETS Network program Provides Emergency Temporary Shelter to the pets of families in need in our community–but did you know we need special PETS Network Foster Families to make this program work? Since these animals are not available for adoption, they can't stay in the shelter and need safe homes to go to right away. Here are reasons to become a PETS Network Foster according to HSWM:

1) Most of these pets do well in homes with kids, cats, and dogs.

2) Most of our PETS Network animals are already housetrained and have great manners.

3) You might be afraid you'd want to adopt a regular foster animal and can't afford another pet long-term, but since these pets already have loving homes to go back to, there's no fear of that!

4) Most of all, your fostering period will be pretty short! These animals are generally in our care for just 30-45 days, and all of the supplies you'd need are provided by HSWM.

If you're interested in helping families in need and willing to give these sweet pets a temporary place to call home, please contact the Foster Coordinator at foster@hswestmi.org.

All about Paws, Claws & Corks

HSWM is so excited to talk about the upcoming 10th annual Paws, Claws & Corks, happening on Wednesday, March 9.

As they continue to prioritize safety surrounding COVID-19, they are making the necessary changes to the event format while still having their robust silent and live auctions, featuring favorite local restaurants and wineries, and celebrating the life-saving work of HSWM over the past year.

With the milestone of celebrating the 10th annual event and the opportunity to be back in person, they are re-launching Paws, Claws & Corks with a new look and feel, but with all of the features that guests have grown to love over the years, all to raise vital funds to support animals in need in West Michigan.

Learn more about sponsorship details, ticket sales, volunteer opportunities, and more at hswestmi.org/pcc.

This segment is sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union.