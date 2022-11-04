Friday's Friend: Jayco

Featured Pet:

Say hello to Jayco. Many other furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org.

Adopt a Senior Pet Month

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and Humane Society of West Michigan offers a Silver Paws program.

Often already trained, wise, and lower-energy, senior animals make excellent companions. Plus HSWM's "Silver Paw" pets–cats over 10 years of age and dogs over 8 years of age–are FEE-WAIVED to help them find furever homes! These pets may have less time with you than a puppy or a kitten, but they’re always so grateful for a quiet home to retire to, and they will repay you with lots of love.

November Community Clinics

Anyone can fall on hard times–but we want to make sure that you’re always able to take care of the pets you love! HSWM will be hosting community vaccine clinics, both onsite and off this month to help serve you and your pets.

The next vaccine clinics will be held November 14, from 12pm-3pm at their shelter, and on November 21 from 12pm-3pm, at SECOM, 1545 Buchanan Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49507.

Friday's Friend is sponsored by MSUFCU.