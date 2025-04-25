Friday's Friend: Jabba!

Jabba the mutt is approximately six-years-old and is looking for a forever home! He arrived to Michigan from a shelter in California that was affected by this year's wildfires. This sweet, affectionate, good boy will do best in a home with all adults or older children. Plus, who can't resist that heterochromia?

Ice Cream Social For HSWMI Youth Programs!

On Saturday, April 26 from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M., the Rockford High School Humane Society Club will be hosting an Ice Cream Social benefiting HSWM! Enjoy ice cream, baked goods, and learn all about the HSWMI youth programs!

For more information on HSWMI youth programs, visit hswestmi.org/youth-programs.

Kitt-en Caboodles fundraiser is here!

For the second year in a row, this fundraiser is a purrfect way to help newborn kittens in West Michigan!

In Michigan, "kitten season" refers to a period of time around spring to late-summer when a large number of kittens are born. Because of that, the Humane Society of West Michigan sees an influx of kittens arrive at the shelter. Employees and volunteers are happy to help, but can use a helping hand from the community!

With your support, you can help newborn kittens with a Kitt-en Caboodle package! Each Kitt-en Caboodle includes milk replacers, baby bottles, warming discs, baby wipes, soft kitten food, and a heartbeat simulator.

There are six donation tiers to choose from, with the opportunity to name a kitten with any contribution! You can learn more and make a donation here. The fundraiser runs through June 7.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok