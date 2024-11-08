Friday's Friend: Hunter

Humane Hustle: November 9, 2024

Get ready for an unforgettable day of fun and compassion at the 2nd Annual Humane Hustle, a 5k trail run and 1 mile run designed to raise critical funds for the animals at Humane Society of West Michigan.

Humane Hustle is more than just a run; it's a day filled with activities and a post-run party that will leave you with lasting memories. Enjoy scenic views, quality time with your four-legged friends, and a sense of purpose knowing your participation supports a great cause.

HSWM needs cat/kitten wet food!

This week, we're looking for wet cat food and kitten pate! If you have extra food that you don't need, feel free to drop it off during our open hours! If you wish to purchase food for our kittens, check out our Amazon Wishlist for ideas on what to get!

We're having a vaccine clinic at Mt. Mercy Apartments!

Do your pets need their vaccines updated? Join us on Friday, November 8th, and get your babies vaccinated!

What do you need to know?

-You must be in line by 2 p.m.

-Dogs must be on a 6-foot non-retractable leash

-Cats must be in a carrier

-You must receive some sort of government assistance

Where: Mt. Mercy Apartments, 1425 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

When: Friday, November 8 from 12-3 p.m.

