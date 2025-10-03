Friday's Friend: Huckleberry Pie and Blueberry Muffin

Adoptable Pet: Huckleberry Pie and Blueberry Muffin

These two adorable kittens are part of a litter of six! While not a bonded pair, the two make for great additions to anyone seeking to adopt a kitten, including families with young children.

Junior Volunteer Club

Every Tuesday from 4:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M., kids ages five to twelve can visit the Humane Society for a hands-on, animal-loving adventure! Kids will get a behind-the-scenes look at what it means to volunteer at the shelter through fun activities, advocacy, and learning opportunities. Spots are limited, but signing up is still available at the Humane Society's website.

Become a Shelter Sponsor!

Sponsoring a kennel or enclosure at HSWM is a great way to support animals in need. Your gift helps provide food, medical care, enrichment, and other essentials for pets who call your space home, and it also supports thousands of animals each year.

Sponsors receive a personalized plaque, updates and photos of animals helped, plus recognition on the shelter's website. There are customizable recognition levels for those interested, and sign-ups are available online.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

