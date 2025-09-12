Friday's Friend: Hoover!

Hoover is beefy... but so gentle! This sweet pup is looking for a forever home. Watch our interview to learn more about Hoover!

Get the Gear

Did you know the Humane Society of West Michigan has swag? There's plenty of merch that you can buy to support the shelter's mission. Popular this time of year? The "Pumpkin Spice & Animale Rights" shirts are a hot item.

Humane Hustle 5K

HSWM is hosting the third annual Humane Hustle 5K run or one-mile walk on November 8. This will be held at Cannonsburg Ski Area. Visit hswestmi.org/humanehustle for more information, including how to create a team with friends or co-workers!

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

