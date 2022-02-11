Friday's Friend: Holly

Featured Pet: Holly

This 3-year-old pup loves to be carried around like a baby and has the cutest smile, face wrinkles, and wonderfully expressive puppy-dog eyes.

Poor Holly had a rough start to life and is looking for a home where she can be your only baby, furry or otherwise, with an owner who can help her unwind and relax in a calm, quiet environment.

If you've got a home that would be a good fit for Holly, please reach out to adopt or foster her today! To learn more about Holly, please visit hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.

‘Swipe Right on Love’ Valentine’s Day Adoption Special

Valentine's Day is coming up and HSWM can't wait to play matchmaker at their 'Swipe Right on Love' adoption special! ALL of the adult animals in their care will be just $14 to adopt on Monday, February 14, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Our Pets need Paw-Safe Ice Melt

This cold weather shows no sign of stopping, so HSWM needs help keeping their pup's paw-pads happy during the winter months!

HSWM regularly uses ice melt on walkways to keep adopters safe during cold and icy conditions, but pet-safe 'salt' is very expensive and they're struggling to keep it in stock! Please make a donation of Paw or Pet-Safe Ice-melt to keep both pups and adopters safe and healthy.

To make a donation, drop off items in the donation bin in the entryway, anytime during open hours, or donate through their Wish Lists linked on their website at hswestmi.org, and have it mailed to 3077 Wilson Drive NW, Grand Rapids MI, 49534.

Strutting the Red Carpet for Paws, Claws & Corks

Paws, Claws & Corks is just one month away, and we were lucky enough to catch our shelter pets strutting their stuff on the red carpet leading up to this amazing gala fundraiser event–showing off their fashionable fur and putting their best paw forward! Purchase tickets to join HSWM Wednesday, March 9, at 6 p.m., in the DeVos Place Steelcase Ballroom, and treat yourself to the opportunity to sip on samples of fine wines and microbrews, enjoy tastes of Grand Rapids’ best restaurants, and bid on exciting packages and adventures!

Learn more about sponsorship details, ticket sales, volunteer opportunities, and more at pawsclawsandcorks.com.

Friday's Friend is sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union.