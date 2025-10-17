Friday's Friend: Hetty

Adoptable Pet: Hetty

Hetty is a sweet four-month old puppy looking for her forever home! As a puppy, she is able to adjust easily to her environment with proper training. She has lots of love and energy to give!

Free Adoption Day is October 25!

October is Subaru Loves Pets month, and thanks to Fox Subaru, HSWM is offering free adoptions for animals six months and older!

This is all from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. on October 25.

Humane Hustle is almost here!

The Humane Hustle 5K & Walk is less than a month away! A 5K, one-mile walk, and "cat napper" spectator option are available to choose from.

The race is pet-friendly and family-friendly, and activities for children and pets will be available before the race.

Attendees who fundraise can earn unique fundraising prizes including shirts, s'mores packs, and the chance to name a new litter of puppies or kittens!

The Humane Hustle is November 8 at Cannonsburg.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

