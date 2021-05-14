Friday's Friend: Hattie

Hattie is a 4-year-old gift looking to find a quiet, routine home where she can be the center of attention as the only pet. Hattie can be shy and cautious in new situations and with new people. She'd do best in a home with adults only who are willing to give her some time to adjust and come out of her shell.

To adopt Hattie, visit hswestmi.org, or contact the adoptions department at adoptions@hswestmi.org.

Private Adoption Service

The decision to re-home a pet is difficult and that it can be stressful for you, your family, and your pet.

Because of this, HSWM launched a Private Adoptions page to support individuals who need to re-home their pet but aren't ready to surrender them to a shelter. This resource allows people to share information about your pet and meet potential adopters to gauge a successful new home.

For more information on this service, or to see adoptable pets available through private adoption, visit hswestmi.org/privateadoptions.

Springtime Garden Safety Tips

Warmer weather is finally on its way, and everyone is excited to play outside, garden, and so many other fun springtime activities!

Mother's Day marks the start of the gardening season for many, and people are starting to plant up their yards, gardens, and boxes in preparation for the growing season ahead! There are things to keep in mind to keep your pets safe while gardening this year.

Always be careful with chemicals such as fertilizers and pesticides, as many are toxic to pets. Even natural fertilizers like compost often contain molds and other materials that your pets shouldn't be ingesting. As always, know whether the plants you're sowing in the ground are pet-safe or not, and be careful what blooms you bring inside, like lilies, that may be harmful to the cats in your home.

College Puppy Party

As summer creeps closer and college finals draw near, some colleges are getting creative with ways to help their students blow off steam! HSWM's education team was recently invited to Calvin University to offer some much-appreciated stress relief dog time with their college students during exam week! They brought along Spinelli, Mac, and Marcus, their education dogs, as well as Manny, and Jetta, new education dogs in training.

Does a stress-relief pet party sound like something your college campus might be interested in? Contact the Education Department at heducation@hswestmi.org to schedule a visit.

Empty the Shelters Thank You!

HSWM’s Empty the Shelters adoption event last week was a great success! HSWM would like to thank all of the adopters who came out to find their new best friends, and of course a HUGE thank you to BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell, who make these adoption events possible year after year! Everyone is so grateful for the help and support for shelter pets all over the nation.