Friday's Friend: Gwen

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Every Friday, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Gwen

Gwen is four years old and is very sociable! She would be best suited in a home as the only dog, but can also live in a home with another dog that matches her energy!

Kitten Shower

Visit the shelter on Sunday, May 17 from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. to learn about fostering, especially neonatal kittens during kitten season. The afternoon will feature games, activities, and kitten meet-and-greets.

No RSVP is required, and even if you can't attend or foster, you can still donate to the shelter's kitten program online.

Obedience Classes

The next rounds of obedience classes for dogs begin June 1! Obedience training is provided by the shelter that address basic cues, house training, chewing, playtime, and behavior concerns.

The team use a respect-based approach that includes positive reinforcement, and classes are open to all breeds of all ages. Dogs who were adopted from HSWM also get $25 off any class for life!

Register online at hswestmi.org.

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