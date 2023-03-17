Friday's Friend: Graham

Rescue Rabbits?

When you think of rescue pets, our minds always first go to cats and dogs–but the Humane Society of West Michigan and lots of other shelters–actually adopt out small animals as well!

They accept a variety of small pets from the community to help them find new homes, varying from rabbits to mice, rats, guinea pigs, chinchillas, ferrets, and beyond! If you’re considering bringing a new small animal into your home, stop by a local rescue before going to the pet shop. HSWM currently has 14 rescue rabbits in our care looking for foster and forever homes, so if you’re hoping to add a rabbit to your family, stop by to see us!

View and learn more about all of the adoptable rabbits and more at hswestmi.org/adoptablesmallanimals.

Is my Home Right for a Rabbit?

Wondering if your home might be a good fit for a rabbit?

It’s important to note that rabbits and any other small animal will require room to roam, vet care, and love and attention to be happy and healthy–just like any other pet! They make good pets for adults, teens, older children, and younger children that can understand that they need to be calm and gentle around them. If you are thinking of adopting a rabbit for a younger family member, make sure there’s a parent ensuring that the pet is receiving all of the care they need! Rabbits are prey creatures, so they generally love peace and quiet, but some more outgoing buns can enjoy a more rambunctious home!

Rabbits live on average from 7-10 years, so you’ll have a lot of time with your furry friend! Once you earn their trust, rabbits are incredibly playful, funny, friendly, and sweet, and make wonderful companions.

General Rabbit Care

Rabbits require a lot more care than most people think! Domesticated rabbits are not well-suited for living outdoors as they’re not great at regulating their own body temperature, so we always recommend having them live in your house with you! They need a safe home base and room to run and stretch their legs, so they will be very unhappy being kept in a small cage all of the time. Puppy playpens or large dog crates make great home bases, and you can even litter-train your rabbit and allow them to roam freely in your home like a cat! Rabbits need full access to timothy hay and clean fresh water at all times, but they also love lots of fresh healthy treats that they can share with you, like leafy greens, fresh herbs, bell peppers, and the occasional piece of fruit!

Foster a Rabbit

Want to trial run owning a bunny to see if they’re right for your family? Sign up to become a rabbit foster! Fostering a rabbit is a fun and rewarding experience, and our bunnies and small animals benefit so much from having a calm environment to unwind and relax in where they can’t hear the constant barking of dogs and meowing cats. HSWM provides all of the supplies you’ll need, and if you fall in love with your foster, you can always decide to adopt them!

Learn more about fostering and sign up on our website at hswestmi.org/foster.html.