Friday's Friend: Gouda

Bark in the Dark

We are coming up on Bark in the Dark and looking forward to a fun event that supports animals in need. Be sure to come out on Saturday, October 7 to Riverside Park for live music, a cornhole tournament, a canine costume contest, food trucks, beer tents, and so much more! This dog-friendly event raises needed funds for the animals in our care! Visit barkinthedark.org for tickets and more information.

Kool Toyota Adoption Event

Be sure to come out on Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for an adoption event at Kool Toyota! Kool Toyota is a longtime partner and supporter of HSWM, including donating the Truck we pull our adoption trailer with! We are beyond grateful to them and excited to bring adoptable animals to their showroom.

Vaccine Clinic

HSWM will be hosting a vaccine clinic to help serve those in the community and provide needed vaccines. The first 150 pets will receive a free bundle of vaccines and heartworm prevention on Saturday, September 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Parish (224 Carrier St. NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505). After the first 150 pets vaccines are still significantly discounted at $10 per vaccine. In order to qualify you must receive government financial assistance. No appointments are required.

Puppies at HSWM

We have been supporting some of our partners from smaller more rural shelters with puppies and have many that are ready to go home! Come and visit us today and see the puppies in our care, or the adoption events this weekend!