Friday's Friend: Earl Pitt’s America 

Featured Pet: Earl Pitt’s America

Meet Earl Pitts America! This uniquely named puppy is the life of the party, and loves all his Canine buddies! Earl just made his way to us from another shelter in the south, and he's already making lots of new friends at our shelter. He hasn't lived with cats or kids before, but Earl has yet to meet someone he hasn't been excited to say hello to!

Learn more about Earl Pitts America on our website hswestmi.org.

Run for a Cause at next week’s Riverbank Run!

Humane Society of West Michigan is honored to be included as one of the charity partners for the 45th annual Amway River Bank Run! Join in the largest 25k in the country (or any of the other shorter race distances if that’s more your style) next Saturday, May 14, to improve your health, experience the fun, and, of course, support an important organization and animals in need! Your last opportunity to sign-up is on Thursday, May 12, so grab your tickets today so you don’t miss out!

Empty the Shelters is back

Empty The Shelters is back and better than ever, to help find loving homes for as many pets as possible, and provide overcrowding relief to shelters across the country!

From Tuesday, May 3 to Saturday, May 14, BISSELL Pet Foundation, and Cathy Bissell will sponsor adoption costs so that all of the cats and dogs in our care will be just $25 to adopt, and small animals will only be $5 to adopt, and as always, senior pets are fee-waived!

Beard Contest

Do you know what’s manly? Beards! Do you know what else is manly? Caring about animals! If you or someone you know has an impressive set of whiskers, put them to good use helping the animals in our care at this week's Beard Competition put on by Two Brothers Beard Company at Mulligan's Pub! From Monday, May 2 to Saturday, May 7, stop by Mulligan’s Pub to enter your beard into the running for just $10, with the chance to win amazing prizes! Best of all, all proceeds will go to pets at HSWM!

Learn more at twobrothersbeardcompany.com.

Sponsored by MSU FCU.