Friday's Friend: Duchess

Featured Pet: Duchess

This precious girl loves car rides, cheeseburgers, playing fetch, and is a gold-star snuggler! While she may seem shy at first, give this lady any amount of love and she'll turn into a puppy puddle in your lap!

Duchess would love to find a home that is willing to give her the time and space she needs to be comfortable, where she can be your only baby, furry or otherwise, and the center of your attention. This little lady has enough love to give for three pets, and she promises to pay you back in lots of kisses, cuddles, and snuggles.

Her foster mom says, "If you're looking for a companion to give you love and attention, Duchess is your girl. She is sweet, gentle, loving, and loves snuggling up next to you. She constantly fills my heart with so much love- Especially when she looks up at me with those big eyes. If you are looking for a loyal and loving dog, look no further!"

If you'd like to add Duchess to your family, visit hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.

Spring Break Camp is almost here!

April is just two short weeks away, which means it's time for Spring Break Camp Monday, April 4-7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HSWM camps are a wonderful opportunity for your child to learn, grow, and make new friends. Kids will enjoy daily games, crafts, activities, guest speakers, and more. Most of all, it will give your little ones the opportunity to interact with the pets in HSWM care.

Sign up today to make sure your kids don't miss out on the fun at hswestmi.org/youth-camps.

Panera Fundraiser

Treat yourself to a delicious meal from Panera Bread next Thursday, March 31, from 4-8 p.m. at Panera Bread on Monroe, AND support the pets at HSWM!

Present the flyer on their Facebook page or order online with the code PRFUND at checkout, and a portion of the proceeds will go directly to the animals in their care.

Better Together

March is National Pet Vaccination Month, and HSWM is so proud of the collaboration we achieved with other local animal welfare organizations recently! This month they pooled our strengths and resources to put on our first ever, giant free vaccine clinic for pet owners.

Our dedicated vet staff helped to vaccinate, heartworm test, and provide prevention to over 200 pets! Thank you to Harbor Humane, Kent County Animal Shelter, Grand Rapids Pitbull Alliance, C-Snip, and Creston Cat Community for all of your hard work to make this a success! Also, a huge thank you to BISSELL Pet Foundation and Petco Love for sponsoring the event and making it all possible!

If you’d like to participate in our regularly offered community vaccine clinics, you can learn all about how to get involved on our website at hswestmi.org/vaccine-clinics.

Sponsored by MSU FCU.