Friday's Friend: Diamond

Looking to add a new furry friend to your family? Meet 4 year-old dog, Diamond currently at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Diamond is the very definition of an elegant lady! She'd love to find a quiet, peaceful home where she can be the center of attention as your only baby, furry or otherwise. Diamond is definitely a girl's girl and prefers the company of women over men, but she can be won over with time and trust. Diamond has been in our care for over 150 days and is ready to be adopted, or find a loving foster home. This gorgeous girl is very generous, and would be more than happy to share her beauty secrets with her new furever family!

If you'd like to adopt or foster Diamond, please visit our website at hswestmi.org.

FREE Veterans Vaccine Clinic

Are you, or someone you know, an active or retired veteran? HSWM is opening our doors to this under-served community to offer a FREE Vaccine Clinic for Veterans and their pets, next Monday, December 13th, from 1:00pm-3:30pm! Spots are limited, so you must sign up to reserve an appointment on their website at hswestmi.org/vaccine-clinics, and please bring your Military or Veteran ID card to your appointment to show proof of service. Flea and tick prevention will also be available at a discounted rate to those who need it! If you know of any veterans who could benefit from this Vaccine Clinic, please let them know about this event, and help us support our troops who love their pets!

Pet Art by Dino Benvenuti

Looking for unique holiday gifts for the pet lover in your life? Or maybe you just want to memorialize your furry friend forever in a beautiful painting! HSWM is excited to be teaming up with long-term partner and incredibly talented local artist, Dino Benvenuti! Dino creates custom portraits of beloved pets to cherish for a lifetime, and for the entire month of December, he is donating $10 of every portrait sold to help animals in need at HSWM. Use the code ‘LUV4HSWM’ on his Etsy page, and you’ll also receive 20% off--buy today to get your painting in time for the holidays! You can find his shop at etsy.com/shop/ArtByDinoBenvenuti?coupon=LUV4HSWM.

$15 Microchipping Service is BACK!

HSWM is thrilled to announce that their $15 walk-in microchipping service is BACK! Just in time for the holidays, when guests are often coming and going and it's easy for your pet to slip out of the house unnoticed, it’s important to make sure your pets are microchipped. It's a super simple and easy way to ensure that if your pet ever gets lost, they can make their way back home to you safe and sound!

Microchipping can sometimes be costly and awkward, especially with how tricky it can be to get an appointment with your vet’s office during COVID, so HSWM has decided to offer a walk-in microchipping service through our admitting department for any owned pet, Tuesday through Friday, from 1-4pm! Stop by whenever you're free this week with your furry family members, all it takes is $15, either cash or card, to protect your pet for life!

