Friday's Friend: Diamond

Diamond: 4 years old

Meet Diamond! Diamond is the very definition of an elegant lady! She'd love to find a quiet, peaceful home where she can be the center of attention as your only baby, furry or otherwise. Diamond is definitely a girl's girl and prefers the company of women over men, but she can be won over with time and trust. This gorgeous girl is very generous, and would be more than happy to share her beauty secrets with her new furever family!

If you’re interested in giving Diamond a furever home, visit hswestmi.org.

Bark in the Dark 2021

Bark in the Dark 2021 is almost here! Join HSWM at Riverside Park on Saturday, October 2 from 5 - 9 p.m. for the ninth annual family & dog-friendly 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk.

All proceeds from Bark in the Dark benefit animals in need at the Humane Society of West Michigan! Don't want to run? Don't worry! The event features family-fun activities, including balloon animals and face painting, a pup-arazzi photo booth, and a beer tent featuring local beer, wine, & hard cider.

Tickets are $35 per person, and come with a swag bag filled with goodies for you and your dog, access to the race and activities, and participants ages 21 and older will also receive a ticket for one alcoholic beverage at the beer tent.

Purchase tickets at hswestmi.org/bark.

Recyclables for Rescues 2.0

Recyclables for Rescues 2.0 is back! HSWM will be running their can drive this weekend to collect cans and bottles to help pets in need!

They will not be accepting any recyclables before or after, so decide when you're stopping by, and start saving and sorting your returnables today! All donations must be clean, rinsed, and sorted into bags by aluminum, plastic, and glass. Stop by Friday from 9 a.m.to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Short Term Fostering

Did you know that you can sign up to be a foster, even a short-term or overnight foster on whatever timeline works for you?

You can foster for HSWM for 1-2 days, 2-3, a weekend, a week, two weeks, or more! Whatever works best for your schedule! Even if you can only take a pet for a day or two, this gives pets a much-needed break from the kennel environment, and gives HSWM more details to share with adopters!

If you're interested in becoming a short-term foster, please sign up at hswestmi.org/foster and let them know your availability.