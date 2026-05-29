Friday's Friend: Debbie

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Every Friday, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Debbie

Debbie is a two-month-old kitten with lots of adorable kitten energy!

Summer Camp begins next week!

HSWM offers camps all summer long to educate children on animal welfare and give them an enjoyable experience! Campers will play games, make crafts, hear from guest speakers, and spend time with the animals at the shelter.

Registration is available online.

143rd Anniversary Challenge

The shelter turns 143 years old this year! Community members are encouraged to donate an amount that corresponds to each year of service, ranging from $1 to $143 for their fundraising challenge!

Contributions support the shelter's mission as well as allow a name display on a sign for one year. Donations can be made online.

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