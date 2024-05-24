Friday's Friend: Danni

Our 141st Birthday Party Tickets are Live!

Celebrate HSWM's 141st at our paw-ty of the summer! Join us for an exciting day of family fun with activities, games, and music, as well as cake and ice cream!

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12 years old, and free for toddlers under 2. Reserve your spot now at hswestmi.org/birthday.html.

'Brews & Rescues' kicks off at Harmony Brewing Company this Saturday!

This summer, we are cruising around Grand Rapids' greatest bars, pubs, and breweries with our adoption trailer! From 1-3 p.m. on May 25, we will have adoptable animals as well as our merchandise! Grab a beer, grab a pup, and have the best Saturday you can!

Where: Harmony Brewing Company, 1551 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506

When: Saturday, May 25 from 1-3 p.m.

New Dog Runs Coming our Way!

With the old fence and pebbles out and the new coming in, we are BEYOND excited to utilize these runs for the dogs in our shelter! We'd like to give a huge shoutout to T&M Outdoor Services [facebook.com] and Purchase Green Artificial Grass West Michigan [facebook.com] for all the hard work you're putting in for our shelter dogs! Thank you for making this possible Want to help with the revamp? Consider donating old or new dog toys so our dogs have plenty to play with in their new yard.

