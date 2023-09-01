Friday's Friend: Crush

Obedience Classes

Be sure to check out HSWM's website for upcoming obedience classes! Come and strengthen your relationship as your furry friend learns essential commands and behaviors in a fun and supportive environment. Our expert trainers utilize proven techniques to address everything from basic commands to advanced skills, tailored to your dog's unique personality and needs.

Whether you have a playful pup or a seasoned four-legged friend, classes provide a structured yet enjoyable setting that fosters learning and growth. The next sessions begin September 11 and registration is open now.

Bark in the Dark

Be sure to come out on Saturday, October 7 to Riverside Park for live music, a cornhole tournament, a canine costume contest, food trucks, beer tents, and so much more! This dog-friendly event raises needed funds for the animals in our care!

Visitbarkinthedark.orgfor tickets and more information.

Travel Safety for Labor Day Weekend

With Labor Day weekend approaching, we wanted to remind you of some tips for safe travels with a pet:

· Always keep your pets safe and secure in a well-ventilated crate or carrier.

· Prep a pet-friendly travel kit. Bring food, a bowl, a leash, medication, and plenty of water.

· Never leave your animal alone in a parked vehicle.