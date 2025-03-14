Friday's Friend: Crash Bandicoot

Crash Bandicoot is the exact opposite of the character he's named after. This boy is extremely cuddly and sweet, not to mention you can get lost in those beautiful eyes.

Paws, Claws, and Corks tickets on sale now

Paws Claws & Corks is an annual gala to benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan.

This evening of glitz and glamour features beer and wine tastings, small bite tasting booths from local restaurants, live and silent auctions, and an opportunity to support the nearly 3,000 animals cared for by the shelter each year. Individual tickets are on sale now at hswestmi.org.

Spring Break Camp registration open

Join HSWM for an exciting week filled with hands-on time with animals, creative crafts, and engaging games! Campers will learn about caring for pets, meet adorable shelter animals, and enjoy activities that inspire compassion and creativity!

Sign up now using this link: https://form.jotform.com/HSWM/springbreakcamp [form.jotform.com]

