Friday's Friend: Cranberry

Featured Pet: Cranberry, 3-years-old

Just like the popular Thanksgiving condiment, Cranberry is sweet and saucy, and will bring joy to any family gathering! Cranberry is a gentle, social rabbit--content to hang out and do her own thing--but also interested in hopping about, exploring, and greeting her people with friendly head bumps. This bun is neat, tidy, and completely litter trained, she'd make a wonderful free-roaming rabbit! Cranberry loves kale, carrots, and other yummy fresh treats. This big beautiful bunny is full of heart, absolutely adorable, and hoping to find her furever home in time for the holidays!

If you'd like to adopt Cranberry, visit hswestmi.org/adoptablesmallanimals or contact the Adoptions Team at adoptions@hswestmi.org.

Giving Tuesday

Join HSWM in changing the lives of animals in need this upcoming Tuesday, November 30, also known as Giving Tuesday! Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving, and Humane Society of West Michigan is aiming to raise over $55,000 for the animals in their care now, and in the future, and they cannot do it without help! Donations made to HSWM will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $15,000 thanks to Chow Hound Pet Supplies and an anonymous supporter, for double the positive impact on pets in need!

Humane Society of West Michigan is a 100 percent donor-funded nonprofit organization and contributions from people like you make it possible for over 4,000 animals to receive the care they need each year.

Donate anytime starting this week through hswestmi.org/givingtuesday, or mail in a check over the phone by calling 616-791-8138, or by mailing a check with "Giving Tuesday" on the memo line to HSWM.

A gift of $30 can provide care for one day for one animal, a gift of $50 can provide a spay or neuter procedure for one animal, and a gift of $100 can provide a microchip implant for 25 animals to ensure proper identification when lost.

If you're able to donate $50 or more this Giving Tuesday, you will receive a one-of-a-kind puppy painting from our amazing furry artists! Topaz and Opal, two paw-fessional artists were both available for adoption at HSWM, and although they have now found their forever homes, we are still so happy that they were able to help us create these unique and fun (paw)prints to thank you for your generosity and support!

Thanksgiving Safety

Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate everything we’re grateful for, gather with family, and stuff ourselves full of delicious food! Keep in mind however that some of the things we feast on can be harmful to our pets, so to keep them safe and healthy, follow these tips from the ASPCA this weekend. Most of us know to keep chocolate and alcoholic beverages away from our pets, but there are other items to avoid that you might not be aware of. For example, onion and garlic can be harmful to our furry friends, as can cooked bones from chicken, turkey, and ham. Raw bread dough, as well as grapes and raisins, can also cause damage to your pet, and as always, avoid anything with artificial sweeteners like xylitol, which is highly toxic to dogs. Instead, treat your furry friends to small amounts of unseasoned, cooked turkey, sweet potato or pumpkin, or even their very own chew bone from the pet store.

