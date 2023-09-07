Friday's Friend: Clay

Bark in the Dark

Be sure to come out on Saturday, October 7 to Riverside Park for live music, a cornhole tournament, a canine costume contest, food trucks, beer tents, and so much more!

This dog-friendly event raises needed funds for the animals in Humane Society care!

Visit barkinthedark.org for tickets and more information.

Kool Toyota Adoption Event

Be sure to come out on Saturday, September 16, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for an adoption event at Kool Toyota! Kool Toyota is a longtime partner and supporter of HSWM, including donating the Truck they pull their adoption trailer with! HSWM is beyond grateful to them and excited to bring adoptable animals to their showroom.

Kimmypalooza Success

In August, HSWM featured our longest-stay dog, Kimmy Gibbler. She had been in their care for just under two years and leading up to her anniversary of two years, we HSWM did a countdown to highlight her every day. Kimmy came from a dog fighting court seizure and at just a year old came into shelter systems. She then came to our care after the case had ended and was “the most scarred dog” the shelter she came from had ever seen.

Kimmy was in a loving foster home for most of her two years with HSWM but needed a permanent home. They are thrilled to share that just a few days into Kimmypalooza, she was adopted and is now thriving in her loving family. So much so that she already is snuggling up with her owners and playing in the yard like crazy.

HSWM is so thankful to her foster, her adopters, and the community that helped her get adopted and experience so much love.