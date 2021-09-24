Friday's Friend: Chuckie

Chuckie : 9-years-old

Meet Chuckie! Adorable, long-haired Chuckie is a very sweet, affectionate senior cat. She will need time to warm up and adjust to her new environment, but once she does she will be your BFF! She expects to be the queen of the household and enjoys chirping and relaxing near you (on her terms).

She would do best in a home with older, respectful children, and possibly a home where she can be your only pet and not have to stress about other cats or dogs in her space. Chuckie would love to find a forever family as she has been here the longest of any animals in our current care!

If you’re interested in giving Chuckie a furever home, visit hswestmi.org.

Bark in the Dark 2021!!

Bark in the Dark 2021 is nearly here! Join HSWM next week at Riverside Park on Saturday, October 2 from 5 - 9 pm for the ninth annual family & dog-friendly 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk!

All proceeds from Bark in the Dark benefit animals in need at the Humane Society of West Michigan. Don't want to run? Don't worry! The event features family-fun activities, including balloon animals and face painting, a pup-arazzi photo booth, and a beer tent featuring local beer, wine, & hard cider. The Independent Bank dog costume contest is also back, so start planning your pup's costume now!

Tickets are just $35 per person, and come with a wag bag filled with goodies for you and your dog, access to the race and activities, and participants ages 21 and older will also receive a ticket for one alcoholic beverage at the beer tent. Purchase tickets at hswestmi.org/bark.

Small Animal Fostering

Tortoises, cockatiels, and mice--oh my!

Everyone knows the HSWM accepts animals like dogs, cats, and rabbits into our care, but did you know they can house a much larger variety of pets? Thanks to their robust foster program, they can now care for all sorts of animals that wouldn't thrive in a shelter environment.

They currently accept birds, reptiles, and small animals like mice, hedgehogs, ferrets, and more! If you're interested in becoming a small animal foster, please contact the Foster Team at foster@hswestmi.org to start your fostering journey!

Sweetwaters Adoption Day

Come out to Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea at Monroe North on September 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for delicious drinks, scrumptious snacks, and adorable adoptable puppies!

Even if you're not ready for a new pet, still stop in to ‘treat-yo-self’ as Sweetwaters will be donating a portion of the proceeds to pets in need at HSWM!