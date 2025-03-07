Friday's Friend: Chopstick

The Humane Society is still really full and Chopstick is just one of the furry friends looking to be adopted! Just look at that sweet face... and those ears!!

Save the Date: Paws, Claws, and Corks tickets on sale now

Paws Claws & Corks is an annual gala to benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan.

This evening of glitz and glamour features beer and wine tastings, small bite tasting booths from local restaurants, live and silent auctions, and an opportunity to support the nearly 3,000 animals cared for by the shelter each year. Individual tickets are on sale now at hswestmi.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok