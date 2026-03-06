Friday's Friend: Chili

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Every Friday, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Chili

Chili is a sweet, three-year-old German Shepherd whose prior history is unknown, including whether she has lived with dogs or cats before.

Paws, Claws, and Corks!

Paws Claws & Corks is the shelter's annual gala to benefit the wonderful work they do for the community! This evening of glitz and glamour features beer and wine tastings, a strolling dinner from over 12 restaurants, live and silent auctions, and an opportunity to support the nearly 3,000 animals cared for by the shelter each year.

Tickets are on sale now, but go fast!

HSWM needs volunteers!

Regular volunteer positions at the shelter are needed for a minimum of eight hours per month for a period of six months or longer.

Volunteers help with day-to-day operations and recieve specialized training. Positions include dog walking, cat and small animal socializing, adoption counseling, veterinary prep and clean-up, and laundry.

Visit hswestmi.org for more information and to apply.

