Friday's Friend: Charming

If you’d like to adopt Charming, or another furry friend, please visit hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.

Pets as Gifts for the Holidays

The Humane Society often gets asked around the holidays "What do you think about a puppy as a present?" or "Do you see animals adopted around the holidays get returned more?"

As an organization, we want to highlight that we do not see a higher rate of return for animals that are gifted or those adopted around the holidays. Actually, a national study by ASPCA shows that receiving a dog or cat as a gift was neither significantly associated with an impact on self-perceived love and attachment, nor was it associated with whether or not the dog or cat remained in the home!

If you are considering adopting a pet, gifting a pet, or surprising your family with a new furry family member, we recommend doing a few things first:

1. Do research on where your pet is coming from! Animal shelters have all kinds of animals and breeds available for adoption, which usually offer lower adoption costs than what a breeder would charge. An adoption at HSWM includes vaccines, spay or neuter, a medical and behavioral evaluation, and long-standing support of your adopted animal!

2. If you do choose to purchase an animal, please make sure it is from a reputable breeder. Call references, look into their breeding lines, and do your research! Ask questions, meet the parents of the animal you are bringing home, get documentation, and get a full medical history of the family.

3. Remember that an animal is a lifetime commitment. If it is something that you do not think you or your family are ready for, consider fostering!

Remember, animal shelters are a great place to find a new family member, around the holidays, and always! Be sure to visit and meet some of our amazing animals!

Bonfire Apparel

Looking to buy a unique Christmas gift for the animal lover in your life? Grab them (and maybe yourself) limited edition HSWM apparel featuring this brand-new line-art design from Bonfire!

They have multiple colors and styles available, so there's bound to be something your giftee will enjoy! Shipping takes about 2 weeks and supply is limited, so shop today to have everything delivered in time for the holidays at bonfire.com/hswm-line-art

Plus, all of the proceeds will go to support the animals in our care, so you can spend guilt-free!

There’s still time to Sponsor a pet’s Stocking!

There's also still time to sponsor a shelter animal's stocking for the holidays so that no pet gets left behind at hswestmi.org/stockings!

When you sign up to sponsor an HSWM rescue animal, that pet will receive a stocking or wreath full of goodies and treats. Plus, available dogs will have the opportunity to go on an exciting car ride to check out all of the local Christmas light displays!

Sponsorship is $20 for a small animal, $35 for a cat, $50 for a dog, or spoil one of each type of pet for $100! You will receive a story update and photo of the animals you sponsor, and not only will they be able to enjoy their gifts at HSWM, but any adopted animal will get to take their goodies to their new home with them too!

