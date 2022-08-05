Friday's Friend: Charlie

Featured Pet: Charlie

Are you looking for a hunky pool boy this summer? Then look no further, Charlie is accepting applications! His qualifications include both splishing and splashing, and he has been named the resident king of twerking. This pup will jiggle and wiggle his way into your lap for booty scratches.

Charlie has lots of beautiful golden freckles from his time in the sun, he likes to play outside in the pool and run around with his toys. This little lover is also a great cuddler and has successfully lived with cats in his previous home. If you're looking for some handsome eye candy to make you cold drinks (or maybe just slobbery ones, same difference) this summer, Charlie is your guy! To learn more about Charlie and other adoptable pets, visit hswestmi.org.

ETS Thank you!

Thank you so much to everyone who adopted a new pet during the month-long summer Empty the Shelters adoption special!

HSWM was able to find homes for a total of 203 pets in the last three weeks, including dogs and puppies, cats and kittens, and small animals too. Thanks to BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell for their generous donations which make these events possible, and an even bigger thanks to each and every adopter that came this past month.

Beagle Rescue Fundraiser

Humane Society of West Michigan has been a longtime partner with the Humane Society of the United States. As a destination shelter, they are made aware when there are large-scale rescues like the 4,00 beagles being submitted to cruel research, testing, and breeding practices in Cumberland, Virginia.

The dogs in this facility were kept in filthy prison-like conditions and were hungry, sick, mistreated, and in some cases, dead. Those who were able-bodied were headed for testing labs and didn’t know how to play. They didn’t have names, but after this large rescue operation, ALL of these beagles are set to be released to loving owners for new lives of grassy yards, couches, and walks!

HSWM will be transporting 25 of these beagles to West Michigan to help to rehabilitate and rehome them. They plan to take all of the time needed to make sure all their behavioral and medical needs are met before making them available for adoption, and they’ll need your help to do that! If you’d like to adopt a beagle, please fill out an application at shelterluv.com. You can also donate to support their rehabilitation through their fundraiser at facebook.com. For those that will require extra care, we’d also love for you to sign up to foster at hswestmi.org. Thank you for your patience while our transfer, veterinary and behavioral staff work hard to get these dogs comfortable and ready to find their loving furever homes.

Segment Sponsor: MSU Federal Credit Union