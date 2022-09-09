Friday's Friend: Cadet

Bark in the Dark

Are you excited for the brand new Bark in the Dark?!

It's the 10th anniversary of this event, so HSWM is giving it a fresh new look, and ditching the run to dial up the FUN! Join us from 5-10 p.m. on October 1 for the party of a lifetime, featuring food trucks, local breweries, furry friends, and live music!

They'll also be hosting local bands including Pretty Kool, Feeding Grizzlies, Barrel Bones, and Kyle Brown & The Humane Condition.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for ages 5-17, and kids 4 and under are free. Adult tickets include a wag bag filled with goodies for you and your furry friend from our generous sponsors, and (for the over 21 crowd) a beverage ticket for the beer tent!

Purchase your tickets today at hswestmi.org/bark.

Beagles All Adopted!

HSWM is thrilled to announce that as of this Saturday, all of the rescue beagles have officially been adopted! HSWM would like to thank every member of this community that offered to support these pups. HSWM received over 200 adoption applications, and nearly 100 applications to foster these pups, and raised over $10,000 to help support the medical and behavioral care these dogs required. As a 100% donor-funded organization, none of this would have been possible without you!

From everyone at HSWM, and from every beagle going on to bigger and better things, THANK YOU for giving them the happy lives they've always deserved!

Be Kind to All Kinds

We are better together, both for the animals in our care, and the community we serve. 'Be Kind to All Kinds' is a great motto to live by and we are so excited to roll out these designs with proceeds going to support the animals in our care. These shirts are available in both short sleeves and long sleeves, in lots of different colors, and are just $25 or $30.

Stop by anytime during open hours to pick one up for yourself, and remember to Be Kind to All Kinds!

Friday's Friend is sponsored by MSUFCU.