Friday's Friend: Buster

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Every Friday, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Buster

Buster is a two-year-old sweetheart whose history with living with other animals is unknown, especially cats. He gets along very well with other shelter dogs during their playtime, and might do well in a multiple-dog household.

Behavior Consultations:

The Humane Society of West Michigan offers onsite, offsite, and vitural behavior consultations for owned cats and dogs. Many behaviors can be alleviated or modified through altering the environment, teaching the animals alternative behaviors, and owner education.

More information can be found at hswestmi.org/behavior-consultations.

Kitten Caboodles:

Spring is also kitten season, a time where an influx of kitten arrivals at the shelter mean more hands on deck are needed to help these animals feel comfortable. HSWM cares for between 500 and 700 kittens annually, and many of these arrivals are just days or hours old.

The Kitten Caboodles campaign asks the community to provide donations that include formula, bottles, wet food, and heartbeat simulators. Donors who give $25 or more have the opportunity to name a rescued kitten. Donations can be made online.

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