Friday's Friend: Bubbles

Featured Pet: Bubbles

Who's sweeter than a banana split? It's pretty girl and staff favorite, Bubbles!

Bubbles entered into our care covered in tumors and is looking for a hospice home where she can spend the rest of her days in comfort, getting all the love she deserves!

Bubbles is a professional stuffie defluffer--after every potty break, she chooses a new victim. The squeakier and crinklier the better! She always keeps us laughing with her goofy antics, and she's also the best snuggle bug. She loves curling up in our laps for cuddles and pets.

Please consider opening your heart and your home to this perfect girl today! To learn more about Bubbles and our other adoptable pets, visit hswestmi.org.

Thank you for your support for our rescue beagles!

Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out to help support our testing facility rescue beagles! Over the past week, we have been overwhelmed by the amazing support of this community, and your willingness to jump in and help these pups however you can. Just this last week we have received nearly 300 adoption applications, and lots of foster requests, and through fundraisers on our social media accounts, combined with donations received through our website, we have reached our fundraising goal of $10,000! Now these dogs have every chance at the happy, healthy lives they’ve always deserved.

Teddy’s Law

It’s amazing that we have been able to help place the beagles from the Envigo investigation in Virginia, but the sad reality is that many dogs suffering in laboratories across Michigan will not be so lucky. Over 600 dogs are used in medical experiments in Michigan every year, but there is no pathway for them to find loving homes after tests have ended, and most of them are euthanized.

‘Teddy’s Law’ is a pair of bipartisan bills that would ensure that beagles, just like the ones we took in, would be able to get a second chance at life after testing. There is no difference between the Envigo beagles and the dogs currently being used for experiments in Michigan, and in fact, many dogs currently in Michigan laboratories could have been bred at the same facility.

We need to pass Teddy’s Law in order to help the dogs being used in experiments in our state get a chance at adoption and the happy homes they deserve! If you’re a Michigan resident, please urge your legislators to support these important bills today! You can sign a petition and learn more online at the Humane Society of the United States website.

Vera Bradley Event

Join Humane Society of West Michigan this Saturday, August 20, at the Vera Bradley Woodland Mall location from noon to 3 p.m., to treat yourself to cute new accessories while helping to support the pets in our care!

They will be holding a fundraiser with some PAWsome perks, and we’ll also be highlighting some of our long-stay animals! Stop by and get your back-to-school shopping on, and learn all about our amazing pets!

This segment is sponsored by MSUFCU