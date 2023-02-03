Friday's Friend: Brynn

Featured Pet: Brynn

If you need a Valentine this February, look no further than sweet Brynn! This pretty brindle lady loves to go on long walks through the woods, sunbathe, and like any fashionable girl, enjoys having her nails painted! She's a great balance between being loving and independent, and though she adores her people, she can be a little wary of strangers. Brynn is a lady who likes what she likes, and she likes crunchy leaves, food, and chill, handsome male dogs. She's also great with cats and has the cutest snore when she takes naps! Reach out to add Brynn to your fur family today!

Learn more and apply to adopt Brynn on our website at www.hswestmi.org/adoptabledogs.

Long-Stay Love Adoption Special

Looking for love this Valentine's day? Then we’ve got good news for you!

During the entire month of February, ALL of our long-stay pets, (meaning pets that have been with us for 30 days or longer) will be fee-waived to adopt! These adorable adoptable furbabies have been overlooked for one reason or another and are tired of playing the dating game. Show some love to the pets who need you the most during our Long-Stay Love Adoption Special, and help us find them the loving furever homes they’ve always deserved! View all of our adoptable pets on our website at www.hswestmi.org [hswestmi.org]

Neurodivergent Camp

We do our best to provide opportunities for every child through our education programs, but what about our campers who are neuro a-typical? Introducing our brand new Neurodivergent Camp!

This camp is aimed at kids aged 5-15 and is designed to be sensory-sensitive. 🔇 Between low lighting and noise, limited attendance, and ‘forts’ for campers to hang out with their favorite animals one-on-one, these camps are tailor-made for an experience that will work for your child and still be lots of fun!

Held on both Saturday, March 18th and May 20th from 9 am to 1 pm, this camp will cost $50 per session. Contact heducation@hswestmi.org to have a conversation with our Education Team and sign your child up today.

Help Support Dogs Seized from Norton Shores

This week HSWM was notified of a home disguised as a 'rescue' that had dozens of animals living in terrible conditions. It was so much worse than responders expected.

There were nearly 80 dogs living in a tiny home and shed. They were living on top of each other, on floors that had rotted through from all of the urine and feces that had soaked in. The home was so bad it was deemed unlivable by building inspectors after the removal of all of the dogs. We have partnered with other local animal welfare groups to take in a portion of these dogs, but as the investigation is ongoing, we have no idea how long they will be with us, or what their medical needs will be.

We do know they have a long road ahead of them and are committed to keeping them safe, healthy, and loved until they are able to find their forever homes--but we need your help. Please give what you can to help support these pets on their road to recovery! Please give through our website at hswestmi.org/give, or through our Facebook Page.