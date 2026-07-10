Friday's Friend: Black Beauty

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Every week, the Fox 17 Morning Mix features an adoptable animal from the Humane Society of West Michigan, sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm!

Adoptable Pet: Black Beauty

Black Beauty is eight years old! She is full of love and adores playtime, people, and walks. She would do best as the only dog in the home and might get along with cats when introduced slowly.

She would be best suited in a calm, quiet home as well as a quiet neighborhood.

Community Per Care Clinic:

The Humane Society is launching "pawblic" health days this summer! Through this program, pet owners can receive discounted routine vaccines, testing, preventatives, and microchips for owned dogs and cats.

Services are open to all members of the public, and the next Pawblic Health Day will take place Monday, July 13 from 12 to 3 P.M. at the shelter. Interested attendees can make an appointment online.

Dog obedience classes:

The next round of dog obedience classes begin July 21! HSWM's classes go beyond basic cues - experts walk through behavioral training that include socializing, house training, chewing, barking, and more. A respect-based training approach with positive reinforcement and treats are used.

Classes are offered for dogs of all ages and meet once a week for six week. Any dog adopted from the shelter gets $25 off any course! Registration is available online.

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